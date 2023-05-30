EPA to award over $800,000 in grants to support water quality monitoring at Pacific Northwest and Alaska beaches to protect public health

May 30, 2023

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency announced $10.6 million in BEACH Act grant funding to help coastal and Great Lakes communities protect the health of beachgoers this summer.

“Many people spend time in the summer splashing, swimming, and playing at a favorite beach, which is why EPA is providing more than $10 million to help states and local partners monitor water quality,” said EPA Assistant Administrator for Water Radhika Fox. “These grants help states, Tribes, and territories fund programs to ensure that our coastal waters are safe for swimming and recreation.”

Contingent upon their meeting the eligibility requirements, EPA’s 2023 BEACH Act grant funding will be allocated to the following:

Alaska - $166,000

Makah Tribe of the Makah Indian Reservation - $56,000

Oregon - $247,000

Washington - $287,000

Swinomish Indian Tribal Community - $56,000

Under the Beaches Environmental Assessment and Coastal Health Act, EPA awards grants to eligible states, Tribal, and territorial applicants to help them and their local government partners monitor water quality at coastal and Great Lakes beaches. When bacteria levels are too high for safe swimming, these agencies notify the public and post beach warnings or closings.

“With summer right around the corner, tens of millions of Americans are making plans to travel to our beautiful beaches in Delaware and around the country,” said Senator Carper, Chairman of the Senate Environment and Public Works Committee. “Fortunately, EPA is providing states and communities with the tools to ensure the safety of the water at our nation’s beaches, which are an integral part of our tourism economy and important ecosystems for wildlife and migratory birds.”

Since 2001, EPA has awarded nearly $216 million in BEACH Act grants to test beach waters for illness-causing bacteria and help with public notification and identification of the problem. This program is essential for protecting the health of beachgoers across the country.

Check the relevant state, Tribal, or territorial beach program website for closing or advisory information at a particular beach.