EPA awards $11 million to West Virginia for drinking water improvement projects

Contact Information: EPA Region 3 Press Office (R3press@epa.gov)

PHILADELPHIA (October 20, 2020) – The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency today announced it has awarded $11,011,000 to West Virginia for drinking water improvement projects throughout the state.

This grant, along with $2.8 million in state matching funds, further capitalizes on West Virginia’s Drinking Water State Revolving Fund (DWSRF) Program that provides low interest loans to communities for drinking water projects. The grant money will be combined with repayments from prior loans and interest earnings to provide direct funding to communities.

“EPA’s continued commitment to supporting infrastructure projects with our state and local partners helps ensure residents have affordable access to safe drinking water and cleaner waterways,” said EPA Mid-Atlantic Regional Administrator Cosmo Servidio. “EPA is proud to support projects throughout West Virginia that support public health by improving drinking water.”

This year’s funding includes $3.7 million for upgrading the drinking water system for the City of Ronceverte by supporting the replacement of two 200,000-gallon water tanks and 2.3 miles of water lines to reduce water loss.

For more information about EPA’s DWSRF program, visit: https://www.epa.gov/dwsrf .

For more information about West Virginia’s State Revolving Fund program, visit: http://www.wvdhhr.org/oehs/eed/iandcd/DWTRF.asp

