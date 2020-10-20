News Releases from Region 03

EPA awards $12.8 million to District of Columbia for water improvement projects

PHILADELPHIA (October 20, 2020) – The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency today announced it has awarded $12.8 million to the District of Columbia for drinking water and sewage related improvement projects.

“EPA’s continued commitment to supporting water and sewer related infrastructure projects with our local partners helps ensure residents have affordable access to safe drinking water and cleaner waterways,” said EPA Mid-Atlantic Regional Administrator Cosmo Servidio. “EPA is proud to support water projects throughout the District that support public health and improve the environment.”

The funding includes $11 million to DC Water to replace aging and problematic water mains in Washington, D.C. These projects will improve the quality, quantity, reliability, and safety of the drinking water supplied to the public. DC Water will contribute a 20% match of $3.75 million to complete this work.

Additionally, EPA will provide $1.8 million to DC Water for the Blue Plains Wastewater Treatment Plant to further support its gravity thickeners project. This project assures the consistency and reliability of the sludge handling processes for meeting discharge limits and continuing the high-quality effluent discharge from the Blue Plains Advanced Wastewater Treatment Plant into the Potomac River.

EPA’s funding to the District comes from EPA’s Drinking Water State Revolving Fund (DWSRF) and EPA’s Clean Water State Revolving Fund (CWSRF) program.

For more information about EPA’s DWSRF program, visit: https://www.epa.gov/dwsrf. For more information about EPA’s CWSRF program, visit: https://www.epa.gov/cwsrf.

For more information about the District of Columbia’s water improvement projects, visit: https://www.dcwater.com/projects.

