EPA awards $144,000 to Maryland to enhance wetlands

October 12, 2021

EPA awards $144,000 to Maryland to enhance wetlands

PHILADELPHIA (Oct. 12, 2021) – The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency announced a $144,202 grant today to the Maryland Department of Environment to enhance its wetlands program by emphasizing a “living shoreline” approach.

A living shoreline is a way of managing coastal areas to protect, restore, or enhance the habitat. This is done through the placement of plants, stone, sand and other materials. Living shorelines do not interrupt natural relationships between land, wetlands and bodies of water.

“Wetlands are a primary component of Maryland’s environment, which contribute greatly to the state’s ability to protect water quality and natural resources,” said EPA Mid-Atlantic Acting Regional Administrator Diana Esher. “This award focuses on improving shoreline stabilization to help protect Maryland’s 3,000 miles of coastlines that are vulnerable to climate change.”

Funding will be used to update Maryland’s shoreline inventories. This grant follows up on previous grants and will complete the development of a statewide tool for shoreline stabilization guidance.

The funds were provided through EPA’s Wetland Program Development Grant program, which enables state, local and tribal governments to conduct a range of projects that promote research and pollution reduction efforts related to wetlands.

For more information on the program, visit: https://www.epa.gov/wetlands/wetland-program-development-grants-and-epa-wetlands-grant-coordinators

# # #