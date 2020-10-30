News Releases from Region 03

EPA awards $151,000 to West Virginia University for wetlands project

PHILADELPHIA (Oct. 30, 2020) – The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency today announced a $151,053 grant to West Virginia University for a project to improve wetlands restoration.

“Wetlands are an important component of West Virginia’s environment, which contribute greatly to state’s ability to protect water quality and natural resources,” said EPA Mid-Atlantic Regional Administrator Cosmo Servidio. “This award is a great example of the effective partnership between federal and local agencies to protect and restore West Virginia’s wetlands.”

West Virginia University received the $151,053 grant to test and validate new measurement technique that will assist in determining how well mitigation efforts are working in forested wetlands.

Forested wetlands are the major type of wetlands in West Virginia and play a valuable role in protecting water quality to rivers and streams. This project will update and improve information so that West Virginia will be better able to assess wetland restoration efforts.

The funds were provided through EPA’s Wetland Program Development Grant program, which enables state, local and tribal governments to conduct a range of projects that promote research and pollution reduction efforts related to wetlands.

