EPA Awards $1.6 Million in Funding to Reduce Diesel Emissions at the Charlotte-Douglas International Airport in Mecklenburg County, N.C.

Clean Diesel Grant to Reduce 265 Tons of Nitrogen Oxides

ATLANTA (March 20, 2019) – The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is awarding a Diesel Emissions Reduction Act (DERA) Clean Diesel Funding Assistance Program grant totaling $1.6 million to Mecklenburg County Air Quality to curb harmful pollution at the Charlotte-Douglas International Airport.

“Region 4 is proud to support clean diesel grant investments that which promote innovative air quality projects,” said EPA Acting Region 4 Administrator Mary S. Walker. “This grant provides environmental and health benefits by eliminating exposure to diesel exhaust, and it does so in a cost-effective manner.”

This grant will allow Mecklenburg County to provide rebates for 122 emission reduction projects. This includes: 120 airport ground support equipment replacement projects; one nonroad terminal tractor replacement project; and one on-road truck goods transportation repower project. This investment will reduce about 265 tons of nitrogen oxides in the county.

The replacement and retrofit of diesel vehicles will reduce harmful diesel emissions, providing important public health and air quality benefits. Exposure to diesel exhaust can lead to serious health conditions like asthma and respiratory illnesses and can worsen existing heart and lung disease, especially in children and the elderly.

For more information about EPA's National Clean Diesel campaign and DERA program, visit www.epa.gov/cleandiesel.