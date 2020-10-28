News Releases from Region 03

EPA awards $199,000 to Delaware for wetlands restoration

Contact Information: EPA Region 3 Press Office (R3press@epa.gov)

PHILADELPHIA (October 28, 2020) – The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency today announced a $198,534 grant to the Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control (DNREC) for wetlands restoration.

“Wetlands comprise about one-quarter of Delaware’s land area, which contributes greatly to the state’s ability to protect water quality and natural resources,” said EPA Mid-Atlantic Regional Administrator Cosmo Servidio. “This award is a great example of the effective partnership between federal and state agencies to protect and restore Delaware’s wetlands.”

The funding supports a project entitled: “Overcoming Barriers to Wetland Mitigation and Restoration in Delaware” that will address wetland-related issues like flood protection, nutrient reduction and habitat diversity. This project involves the creation of a voluntary restoration workgroup.

Some elements of the program include a combination of coordination, targeted education and outreach to continue wetlands restoration throughout the state.

The funds were provided through EPA’s Wetland Program Development Grant program, which enables state, local and tribal governments and others to conduct a range of projects that promote research and pollution reduction efforts related to wetlands.

For more information on the program, visit: https://www.epa.gov/wetlands/wetland-program-development-grants-and-epa-wetlands-grant-coordinators.

# # #