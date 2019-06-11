News Releases from Region 05

EPA awards $2,451,000 to Minnesota to protect public drinking water systems

Contact Information: Allison Lippert (lippert.allison@epa.gov) 312-353-0967

SAINT PAUL, Minn. (June 11, 2019) − The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has awarded $2,451,000 to the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) to carry out its public water supply supervision program. The funding will help protect 6,800 public water systems in Minnesota serving approximately 5.6 million people daily.

“The Trump Administration is committed to partnering with state agencies on investments in clean water,” said Regional Administrator Cathy Stepp. “This funding will help the state of Minnesota ensure its communities have access to safe and clean drinking water.”

“The Minnesota Department of Health is pleased at the announcement of this award,” said MDH Drinking Water Protection Manager Sandeep R. Burman. “MDH and EPA have a long and effective partnership in maintaining the high quality of drinking water in the state. The PWSS grant plays a critical role in supporting the ongoing work to implement the Safe Drinking Water Act in the state, helping ensure safe and adequate drinking water for all Minnesotans.”

This funding will allow MDH to develop state drinking water regulations, maintain an inventory of drinking water systems, manage information on public water systems, ensure public participation occurs regarding drinking water systems, and enforce drinking water regulations.

Background

Since 1976, EPA has received an annual congressional appropriation under the Safe Drinking Water Act to assist states, territories and tribes in carrying out their public water system supervision programs.

All entities that have been delegated primary enforcement responsibility by EPA for the Public Water System Supervision grant program are eligible to receive grant funding.

More information on drinking water requirements for states and public water systems: https://www.epa.gov/dwreginfo

