EPA awards $292,324 to Virginia Institute of Marine Science to examine how climate change impacts wetlands

October 12, 2021

PHILADELPHIA (Oct. 12, 2021) – The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency announced a $292,324 grant today to the Virginia Institute of Marine Science for a project to better understand the impact of climate change on wetlands restoration in coastal communities in Virginia.

“Wetlands are an important component of Virginia’s environment, which contribute greatly to state’s ability to protect water quality and natural resources,” said EPA Mid-Atlantic Acting Regional Administrator Diana Esher. “This award will help the Virginia institute of Marine Science learn more about how sea level rise and climate change are affecting wetlands and what can be done to enhance wetlands protection.”

The project – titled “Enhancing development of strategies for coastal wetland conservation prioritization in Virginia under climate change” – will improve decision-making capacity leading to long-term sustainability of coastal wetlands under sea level rise.

Funding will support staff, supplies, travel, and a subaward to William and Mary Center for Conservation Biology to develop a method to monitor and assess marsh communities.

The funds were provided through EPA’s Wetland Program Development Grant program, which enables state, local and tribal governments and others to conduct a range of projects that promote research and pollution reduction efforts related to wetlands.

For more information on the program, visit: https://www.epa.gov/wetlands/wetland-program-development-grants-and-epa-wetlands-grant-coordinators.

