EPA Awards $500,000 to Palmetto Futures to Support Promoting Readiness and Enhancing Proficiency to Advance Reporting and Data Program

EPA also seeks applications for second round funding opportunity for up to $2 million total over three years

June 17, 2024

Contact Information (404) 562-8400 EPA Region 4 Press Office ( region4press@epa.gov

WASHINGTON –Today June 17, US Environmental Protection Agency is announcing it recently awarded $1.5 million to three organizations through the Promoting Readiness and Enhancing Proficiency to Advance Reporting and Data (PREPARED) program. This will provide technical assistance to help enhance EPA grant recipients’ ability to generate data and information necessary to evaluate program outcomes and improve the ability to understand impacts for communities.

Currently, the agency is also seeking additional proposals to further support and enhance the data, reporting and evidence-building capacity of EPA grant recipients representing small, underserved, and Tribal communities. Data, reporting and evidence-building are vitally important elements for EPA grant programs. However, several EPA grant recipients face capacity challenges in engaging in these activities. Many small, underserved communities and Tribes that are eligible for EPA grants sometimes choose not to apply for funding opportunities in part because of these capacity challenges. Through PREPARED program cooperative agreements, EPA seeks to fund technical assistance providers to equip communities with strategies, tools and training that enhance their capacity for data, reporting and evidence-building.

To support these efforts, EPA recently awarded:

$500,000 to the University of Massachusetts Dartmouth . The University of Massachusetts Dartmouth project will build community capacity on evidence-based approaches to advance data dissemination, reporting, and integration of lived community experiences for EPA and State Revolving Fund (Clean and Drinking Water Programs) applicants and grantees.

$500,000 to Palmetto Futures . The Palmetto Futures project will provide comprehensive capacity-building support to community-based organizations in the Gullah Geechee Corridor. Palmetto Futures’ initiative will focus on bolstering local organizations' capabilities to manage EPA projects by improving data proficiency and project reporting. Additionally, this project will conduct community engagement with organizations in the Gullah Geechee Corridor in coordination with their partner organization, the Gullah Geechee Chamber Foundation.

$500,000 to New Growth Innovation Network. The New Growth Innovation Network project will build individual, organizational, and collective capacity for would-be recipients of EPA funds in small, underserved, and/or Tribal Communities on data, reporting and evidence-building so that they are equipped to apply for future or current EPA grant opportunities.

More information on each awardee is available on the PREPARED website.

EPA is committed to implementing strategies designed to help small and underserved communities address data and reporting requirements for EPA grants. Consistent with longstanding agency policy for working with Tribal communities, EPA is committed to working with federally recognized Tribes in enhancing capacity to carry out program responsibilities affecting Tribal communities and the health and welfare of the populace, including capacity for data, reporting and evidence-building.

EPA intends to award up to an additional $2 million over three years to as many as four recipients. The Notice of Funding Opportunity is now posted on the grants.gov website under Funding Opportunity Announcement EPA-I-R-OCFO-02. Applications are due July 29, 2024, by 11:59 PM Eastern Time. More information about this funding opportunity is also available on the PREPARED website.

###