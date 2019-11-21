News Releases from Region 10

EPA awards $5.6 million in grants to reduce diesel pollution

Diesel pollution reduction projects in the Pacific Northwest and Alaska get a big boost

Contact Information: Mark MacIntyre (macintyre.mark@epa.gov) 206-553-7302

As part of a nationwide campaign to protect air quality and reduce diesel emissions, the U.S. Environmental Protection today announced $5.6 million in support for clean diesel projects throughout the Pacific Northwest and Alaska. EPA’s Diesel Emissions Reduction Act (DERA) grant program helps tribes, states and local communities reduce diesel soot and smoke, protecting air quality and reducing health risks.

"The benefits of investing in clean diesel technology are undeniable,” said Chris Hladick, EPA’s regional administrator in Seattle. “By helping fund diesel smoke reduction projects, we can improve air quality, provide solid leveraging opportunities and create good, family-wage jobs.”

Newer diesel engines operate more cleanly than in the past, but many older diesel engines that emit far more air pollution are still on the road. Diesel emissions contain numerous pollutants – including soot, nitrogen oxides, and carbon monoxide – that adversely affect cardiovascular and respiratory health. Diesel soot from school buses has also been associated with reduced lung function and increased incidences of pneumonia in children.

The DERA program in Region 10 is administered by EPA's West Coast Collaborative, a public-private partnership between federal, state, and local government leaders, the private sector, academia, and environmental groups that leverages funds to complete projects that reduce emissions from the most polluting diesel sources and advance clean air technologies and practices in West Coast states and U.S. territories.

Grants awarded in the latest round of DERA funding are outlined below.

STATE & LOCAL GRANTS

Northwest Seaport Alliance (WASHINGTON) – Husky Terminal Shore Power Project ($1 million) EPA awarded the Northwest Seaport Alliance a $1 million grant with Fiscal Year 2019 funding. This grant will fund the installation of infrastructure to supply ocean-going vessels with shore power, supporting reduced emissions and improved air quality in Tacoma, Washington. The project will be implemented with a cost share of $3 million and $1,312,215 in additional leveraged funds for a total project cost of $5,312,215

City of Tacoma (WASHINGTON) – Refuse Collection Truck Replacement Project ($542,684) - EPA awarded the City of Tacoma a $542,684 grant with Fiscal Year 2019 funding. This grant will fund the replacement of diesel-powered trucks from the Solid Waste Management fleet to support reduced emissions and improve air quality in the City of Tacoma. The project will be implemented with a cost share of $1,007,842 from the City of Tacoma for a total project cost of $1,550,526.

Washington Department of Ecology (WASHINGTON) –Tugboat Re-Power Projects– ($486,939) EPA awarded the Washington Department of Ecology a $486,939 grant with Fiscal Year 2019 funding. The grant will fund a tugboat repower project to support reduced emissions and improved air quality in Washington communities. The project will be implemented with a cost share of $1,136,400 from the project partners and $324,626 in funds from the State of Washington for a total project cost of $1,947,965

Columbia-Willamette Clean Cities Coalition (OREGON/WASHINGTON) –Electrification of Commercial Transportation Refrigeration in the Pacific Northwest – ($504,606) EPA awarded the Columbia Willamette Clean Cities Coalition (CWCCC) a $504,606 grant with Fiscal Year 2019 funding. DERA funds will be used to replace diesel-only powered refrigerated trailers with zero-emission battery electric-solar refrigerated trailers. The project will be implemented with a cost share of $606,445 from the project fleet operators for a total project cost of $1,111,051.

Oregon Department of Environmental Quality (OREGON)- School Bus Retrofit and Replacement Program ($480,359) EPA awarded the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality a $480,359 grant with Fiscal Year 2019 funding. The grant will fund a school bus retrofit and replacement project to support reduced emissions and improved air quality in Oregon communities. The project will be implemented with a cost share of $2,013,750 from the participating school districts and $320,239 in funds from the State of Oregon for a total project cost of $2,814,348.

Alaska Energy Authority(ALASKA)– Alaska Clean Diesel Project ($473,262) EPA awarded the Alaska Energy Authority a $473,262 grant with Fiscal Year 2019 funding. DERA funds will be used to issue up to five subawards to replace up to 25 prime power diesel generator engines in rural Alaska communities. The grant will replace antiquated mechanically governed and lower tier prime power diesel genset engines with newer, more fuel-efficient Tier 2 and Tier 3 marine and low particulate matter emitting nonroad engines. The project will be implemented with a cost share of $473,262 from Alaska Energy Authority for a total project cost of $946,524.

TRIBAL GRANTS

Tanana Chiefs Conference – Generator Replacement Project ($149,528) EPA awarded the Tanana Chiefs Conference a $149,528 grant with Fiscal Year 2019 funding. The grant will fund the replacement of stationary, non-road diesel generators with low-emission, higher Tier generators in two rural Alaska Villages. These generators are used throughout the year to provide power to the community. The project will be implemented with a cost share of $379,364 from the Villages and the VW Tribal Trust, for a total project cost of $528,892.

Village of Chefornak – Generator Replacement Project ($396,580) EPA awarded the Village of Chefornak, located in Alaska, a $396,580 grant with Fiscal Year 2019 funding. The grant will fund the replacement of two stationary, non-road diesel generators with two low-emission, marine generators used to provide power to the community of Chefornak. The project will be implemented with a cost share of $295,095 from the Naterkaq Light Plant and Village of Chefornak VW Tribal Trust, for a total project cost of $691,675.

Louden Tribal Council – Generator and Switch Gear Replacement Project ($468,230) EPA awarded the Louden Tribal Council, located in Galena, Alaska, a $468,230 grant with Fiscal Year 2019 funding. The grant will fund the replacement of a diesel generator with a new, low-emission diesel generator, and the upgrade of the switchgear from a manual to automatic system. These generators are used throughout the year to provide power to the community of Galena. The project will be implemented with a cost share of $484,438 from the City of Galena, Louden VW Tribal Trust, and Alaska Energy Authority for a total project cost of $952,668.

Lummi Tribe of the Lummi Reservation - Marine Engine Replacement Program (Phase 5) ($416,418) EPA awarded the Lummi Tribe a $416,418 grant with Fiscal Year 2019 funding. The grant will fund marine engine replacements to nine marine fisheries vessels with new, low-emission diesel engines. These vessels are used throughout the year for salmon, halibut, crab, and shrimp fishing. The project will be implemented with a cost share from the Lummi Tribe of $160,890, with a total project cost of $577,308

The Quinault Indian Nation - Marine Diesel Re-Power ($171,407) EPA awarded the Quinault Indian Nation a $171,407 grant with Fiscal Year 2019 funding. The grant will fund marine engine replacements on one marine fishing vessel with new, low emission diesel engines. The vessel is used throughout the year for ocean troll fishery for Chinook and Coho Salmon, marine species fishery for halibut, sablefish, lingcod, rockfish, and sardines, and a shellfish fishery for Dungeness Crab. The project will be implemented with a cost share from the Quinault Tribe of $52,136, with a total project cost of $223,543.

Swinomish Indian Tribal Community Marine Engine Re-Power and Fish Plant Shore Power Project(Phase 4) ($542,733) EPA awarded the Swinomish Indian Tribal Community in Washington State a $542,733 grant with Fiscal Year 2019 funding. The grant will fund the replacement of high-emitting marine engines to support reduced emissions and improve air quality. The project will be implemented with a cost share of $170,832 from the Tribe for a total project cost at $713,565.

In FY 2019, EPA awarded more than $9 million in DERA funding for rebates to replace older diesel school buses with newer, cleaner vehicles. Additionally, EPA awarded over $89 million in DERA funding for state, national, and tribal grants to reduce emissions from a variety of diesel emission sources, including school buses, trucks, locomotive, marine engines, and other nonroad equipment.

School buses travel over 4 billion miles each year, providing the safest transportation to and from school for more than 25 million American children every day. However, exhaust from diesel buses can harm health, especially in children, who have a faster breathing rate than adults and whose lungs are not yet fully developed.

EPA has implemented standards to make newer diesel engines more than 90% cleaner, but many older diesel school buses are still operating. These older diesel engines emit large amounts of pollutants, including particulate matter, which is linked to instances of aggravated asthma, lung damage and other serious health problems.

Learn more about West Coast Collaborative DERA projects at http://www.westcoastcollaborative.org

More information about EPA's National Clean Diesel campaign and DERA awards: www.epa.gov/cleandiesel

