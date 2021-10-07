EPA awards $668K to Virginia for wetlands protection

October 7, 2021

PHILADELPHIA (October 7, 2021) – The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency announced a $667,621 grant today to the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality to support wetlands protection.

"Wetlands are an important component of Virginia's environment, which contribute greatly to the state's ability to protect water quality and natural resources,: said EPA Mid-Atlantic Action Regional Administrator Diana Esher. "By supporting wetlands protection, EPA is partnering with Virginia to help sustain healthy and resilient aquatic resources throughout the state."

Some of the funding will be used to support wetland management decision-making by enhancing a GIS Wetlands Condition Assessment Tool (WetCAT) that is used to evaluate the stability of wetlands and determine which areas need restoration and/or mitigation. Funding will also be used to expand the dissemination of wetland resource information through social media and other outreach efforts.

The funds were provided through EPA’s Wetland Program Development Grant program, which enables state, local and tribal governments to conduct a range of projects that promote research and pollution reduction efforts related to wetlands.

