EPA awards $70,675 to Chippewa Cree Tribe in Montana for Solid Waste Management

Improved solid waste management on the Rocky Boys Indian Reservation will increase recovery of valuable materials, educate the public, and decrease illegal dumping

March 3, 2023

Rocky Boys Indian Reservation, Montana - The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has awarded $70,675 to the Chippewa Cree Tribe to build capacity and educate the public on solid waste management practices on the Rocky Boys Indian Reservation in northern Montana. The Chippewa Cree Tribal Water Resources Department (TWRD) will use the EPA funds overhaul their solid waste management plan, improve collection and processing of materials, and educate the public on best practices for handling waste and recyclables.

"These EPA funds will help the Chippewa Cree Tribe improve solid waste management and recycling across the Rocky Boys Reservation," said EPA Regional Administrator KC Becker. "We are proud to support the Tribe in developing a waste system that is affordable, safe, healthy, and sustainable for all community members."

With the funding the TWRD will begin with a waste characterization study of materials disposed, both legally and illegally, at transfer stations throughout the year. Using this data, TWRD will then update its Integrated Solid Waste Management Plan and educate local contractors and the public about proper solid waste disposal practices to improve the safe management of waste and recovery of recyclable materials in Reservation communities.

“This grant will take the Chippewa Cree Tribe’s Solid Waste program to the next level and provide improved services to community,” said TWRD Director Ted Whitford.

The Chippewa Cree Tribe is one of seven awardees nationwide this year to receive a total of approximately $700,000 for improving Tribal Solid Waste Management. EPA’s Tribal Solid Waste Grant program is designed to assist tribes in conducting solid waste management activities that establish and strengthen sustainable waste management programs.