News Releases from Region 04

EPA Awards $915,416 Grant to Tennessee for Environmental Programs

Contact Information: Brandi Jenkins, (region4press@epa.gov) (404) 562-9124 (Direct), (404) 562-8400 (Main)

ATLANTA (March 28, 2019) – The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) awarded a $915,416 grant to the Tennessee Department of Environmental Conservation (TDEC) to help protect human health and the environment. The amount is part of a Performance Partnership Grant (PPG), which is given to states, tribes and local governments that have authority to implement environmental programs.

“Providing these critical funds to our states helps protect the citizens and communities we serve,” said EPA Acting Region 4 Administrator Mary S. Walker. “State partners, like TDEC, play an important role in keeping the places we live and play safe.”

The grant provides partial funding for the operation of TDEC’s ongoing environmental programs and their efforts to improve air quality, improve surface and ground water quality, and ensure safe public drinking water supplies. EPA provides PPGs to states, tribes and local governments allowing for greater flexibility to address priority environmental concerns or program needs. PPGs also contribute to a recipient’s ability to streamline paperwork and accounting procedures to reduce administrative costs and try cross-program initiatives and approaches that were difficult to fund under traditional category grants.

Learn more about PPGs at: https://www.epa.gov/ocir/national-environmental-performance-partnership-system-nepps##Per%20Par%20Grants

About EPA: www.epa.gov/

Connect with EPA Region 4 on Facebook: www.facebook.com/eparegion4

And on Twitter: @EPASoutheast

Contact Us to ask a question, provide feedback, or report a problem.