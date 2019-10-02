News Releases from Region 08

EPA awards $9.7 million for air quality projects in Utah

Targeted Airshed Grants to Utah DEQ to reduce emissions from passenger vehicles and oil and gas equipment

Salt Lake City - The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is providing the Utah Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) $9.7 million for projects to improve air quality in the Salt Lake City area and the Uinta Basin. The EPA grants, part of the agency’s Targeted Airshed Grants program, support state and locally-led efforts to reduce emissions in areas facing air quality challenges associated with ground-level ozone and fine particulate matter (PM2.5), commonly known as smog and soot.

“Utah DEQ has demonstrated consistent leadership in working with local interests to make progress on air quality challenges and enhance public health,” said EPA Regional Administrator Gregory Sopkin. “These grants will help our partners in Utah continue to improve air quality in communities affected by air pollution.”

“We are grateful for these airshed grants that demonstrate our continued partnership in funding programs that will improve air quality and public health," said Utah Department of Environmental Quality Executive Director Scott Baird. "We're looking forward to putting this funding to use in helping those areas and people most in need."

EPA will provide Utah DEQ with grants for the following projects:

• Salt Lake City area – $4.7 million to repair and replace passenger vehicles that fail emissions tests. Utah DEQ will work with the Davis County Health Department, the Salt Lake City Health Department and the Weber-Morgan Health Department to implement the project which will focus on assisting low-income individuals with vehicles that have failed emissions inspections.

• Uinta Basin– $5 million to replace natural gas engines used in energy production equipment in the Uinta Basin with new, cleaner-burning engines. Utah DEQ will work directly with the Ute Tribe and oil and gas companies operating in the Uinta Basin to identify applicants and eligible equipment.

These projects will reduce emissions of nitrogen oxide and volatile organic compounds, which contribute to ground-level ozone formation, and fine particulates. EPA’s Targeted Airshed Grant program offers competitive grants to reduce air pollution in areas working to meet national air quality standards for ozone and fine particulates.

For more information, visit: https://www.epa.gov/grants/2018-targeted-airshed-grant-program-closed-announcement-fy-2019