EPA Awards Children’s Health Protection Grant to Milwaukee Public Schools

August 2, 2022

Contact Information 312-886-1443 Mary Pressley ( pressley.mary@epa.gov

CHICAGO (August 2, 2022) – Today, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency announced a $200,000 grant to Milwaukee Public Schools to create a healthy, outdoor learning environment for students living in low-income and minority communities in Milwaukee.

“We know that learning doesn’t stop at the classroom door. That’s why EPA supports projects that encourage healthy learning both inside and outside of the classroom,” said EPA Regional Administrator Debra Shore. “By creating accessible outdoor spaces, Milwaukee Public Schools is trailblazing an innovative approach to education.”

During the pandemic, Milwaukee Public Schools incorporated outdoor learning into its schoolyards. With this funding, Milwaukee Public Schools will train school staff and community members how to use the newly constructed green spaces, outdoor classrooms, traffic gardens and fitness stations. The grant will also provide support to integrate redeveloped schoolyards into school health plans.

“This new funding opportunity from the EPA will support Milwaukee Public Schools and our partners at Reflo, the Medical College of Wisconsin, and the Wisconsin Bicycle Federation by creating professional development for our school staff to use the new green spaces, outdoor classrooms, exercise stations and traffic gardens” said Brett Fuller, Curriculum Specialist of Health and Physical Education at Milwaukee Public Schools. “It is an incredibly exciting opportunity for our schools and community, and we are grateful for the EPA in accepting MPS as one of their funded projects!”

The purpose of EPA’s grant program is to address disproportionate children’s environmental health harms and risks in school and childcare settings in low-income and minority communities. The funding is provided directly to organizations to support schools and childcare centers in efforts to help their communities understand and address local environmental and public health issues that affect children.

