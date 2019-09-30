News Releases from Region 06

EPA awards Railroad Commission of Texas over $527,000 to protect groundwater

Contact Information: Joe Hubbard or Jennah Durant at 214-665-2200 or r6press@epa.gov

DALLAS – (Sept. 30, 2019) The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) recently awarded $527, 688 to the Railroad Commission of Texas (RRC) to protect groundwater from underground injection or disposal wells. The funding will ensure the continued protection of groundwater in Texas.

“This funding will support Texas’ ongoing work in protecting its groundwater,” said Regional Administrator Ken McQueen. “Helping our state partners achieve their environmental goals and protecting drinking water sources is one of EPA’s most important missions.”



EPA regularly provides financial assistance to support activities for granting permits, monitoring construction and operation and enforcement of injection or disposal wells. The funds will also be used to inventory injection wells, perform technical reviews of permit applications, perform on-site field investigations and conduct interviews and visual observations for compliance assurance.

EPA previously awarded $104,032 to the fiscal year 2019, RRC underground injection control program. The total federal amount equates to $631,720.

The mission of the EPA is to protect public health. This grant helps ensure American citizens have safe sources of drinking water through a cooperative effort between EPA, state and tribal governments. The UIC program works toward protecting underground sources of drinking water from contamination by regulating the construction and operation of injection wells.

