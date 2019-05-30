News Releases from Headquarters › Research and Development (ORD)

EPA Awards Student Teams Funding to Solve Environmental and Public Health Challenges

WASHINGTON (May 30, 2019) — Today, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announces more than $450,000 in funding for six Phase II student teams as part of the People, Prosperity and the Planet (P3) grant program. These teams, made up of undergraduate and graduate students from across the country, are building upon their successes in Phase I of the P3 grant competition where they designed innovate solutions to real-world environmental and public health challenges. With Phase II funding, the teams will now further develop those projects and designs to ensure they can be sustainably implemented in the field.

“These Phase II recipients have demonstrated that the technologies they developed are viable solutions to real-world environmental issues,” said EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler. “Through the P3 program, EPA is supporting the next generation of scientists and engineers while encouraging innovative solutions to today’s environmental challenges.”

The P3 program is a two-phase research grants program that challenges students to research, develop and design innovative projects addressing environmental and public health challenges. Phase I serves as a “proof of concept,” where teams are awarded a $15,000 grant to develop their idea and showcase their research in the spring at EPA's National Student Design Expo. These teams are then eligible to compete for a Phase II grant of up to $75,000 to implement their design in a real-world setting.

The recipients include:

Cornell University – Ithaca, New York

Environment and Community-Friendly Wastewater Treatment

University of Central Florida – Orlando, Florida

A Novel 2D MoS2 Sponge Oil-Water Separator (MDSOS)

Case Western University – Cleveland, Ohio

Ultra-Low-Cost Reusable Solar Disinfection Sensor

Michigan Technological University – Houghton, Michigan

Separation and Recovery of Individual Components from the End-of-Life Lithium-Ion Batteries

Oklahoma State University – Stillwater, Oklahoma

Decreasing the Energy Use in Wastewater Treatment

University of California Riverside – Riverside, California

PanCeria: Catalytic NO and CO Emission Control Unit for Small Off-Road Engines

Some of the P3 Phase II grantees will be attending the annual P3 National Student Design Expo (NSDE). At the expo, the students showcase advancements made from follow-on support, share how they’ve leveraged their ideas with P3 funding, and gain the opportunity to network with other grantees and businesses. This year’s expo is at the TechConnect World Innovation Conference and Expo in Boston, Massachusetts, on June 17 – 18, 2019.

Previous P3 winners have also gone on to start businesses based on ideas and products developed through their P3 project. For example, a 2007 P3 winning team from the University of California Berkeley went on to create SimpleWater, a water treatment company that specializes in household water treatment systems. Another successful 2007 P3 team from the University of Virginia created the Learning Barge, as a part of the Elizabeth River Project. The Learning Barge is the world’s first floating wetland classroom and America’s Greenest Vessel. It's a "steward ship," teaching children that live nearby about environmental stewardship and how to make the river swimmable and fishable by 2020.

To learn more about the projects of the 2019 P3 Phase II winners.

For more information on the P3 Program, visit: http://www.epa.gov/P3.

