EPA Awards Three Environmental Merit Awards to Massachusetts Recipients

October 12, 2022

BOSTON (Oct. 12, 2022) – Today, the U.S. EPA recognized one individual and two organizations in Massachusetts at the virtual 2022 Environmental Merit Awards ceremony. The awardees were among 20 recipients across New England honored for contributing to improving New England's environment.

New England's annual Environmental Merit Awards are given to community leaders, scientists, government officials, business leaders, schools, and students who represent different approaches, but a common commitment to environmental protection.

"EPA is proud to recognize and congratulate Massachusetts awardees', for their great accomplishments and their continued efforts towards combatting climate change, bringing cleaner air and water to neighborhoods, and ensuring our underserved communities' voices are being heard," said EPA New England Regional Administrator David W. Cash. "Their ingenuity and commitment truly make a difference in our New England communities."

The Environmental Merit Awards, which are given to people who have already taken action, are awarded in the categories of individual; business (including professional organizations); local, state or federal government; and environmental, community, academia or nonprofit organization. Also, each year EPA presents lifetime achievement awards for individuals. The 2022 Environmental Merit Award Winners from Massachusetts listed by category are:

Lifetime Achievement

Martin Suuberg

Commissioner of the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection, Boston

Martin Suuberg has more than 30 years of experience in environmental and natural resource agencies at the state and federal level. During that time, he has been effective and innovative in administering environmental laws.

Martin was appointed commissioner in 2015 after serving as undersecretary for environmental affairs in the Executive Office of Energy and Environmental Affairs. As commissioner, he launched a critical investigation into PFAS, which led to setting stringent maximum contaminant levels for PFAS compounds in drinking water and rules for soil and groundwater cleanup. As a leader in climate change efforts, Martin served as president and on the board of the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative and promoted the Electric Vehicle Incentive Program to increase charging stations statewide.

Martin championed environmental justice within DEP by diversifying the workforce and by expanding its mission statement to commit to advancing environmental justice. For example, he expanded the network of air monitoring stations in EJ communities to better protect these populations.

Before becoming deputy commissioner for policy and planning, Martin was regional director for the Central Regional Office in Worcester. In 2013, he partnered with Worcester Polytechnic Institute and a regional stormwater coalition, with students helping communities meet EPA stormwater permit requirements. The program has since expanded and coalitions have formed.

While he has a quick grasp of every scientific issue he encounters, Martin is also a lawyer who was general counsel to DEP and to the Executive Office of Environmental Affairs, as well as to the former Department of Environmental Management where he was deputy commissioner. Before moving to Massachusetts, Martin was a lawyer at the U.S. Department of the Interior in Washington, DC, where his work included natural resource damages and endangered species issues. Martin's leadership has been characterized by diligence, integrity, transparency, and unfailing commitment to public service and environmental protection.

Environmental, Community, Academia, Nonprofit

Massachusetts General Hospital, Boston

For eight years, Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH) had a food waste diversion program that has greatly reduced the amount of food sent to a landfill. Six days a week, Agri-Cycle collects organics from the flagship facility that has more than 22,000 employees and houses multiple kitchens and food vendors. MGH was at the forefront of organics programs in Massachusetts, starting its program in 2014, at the start of the state's food waste landfill ban for all generators producing more than a ton of food waste a week Each year the program has grown and been refined.

In 2021, MGH diverted 570 tons of food scraps and other compostable items, the most so far. Instead of putting this food in a landfill, MGH sends it to Agri-Cycle's anaerobic digestion process where it is converted to renewable energy. In 2008, MGH set an ambitious goal of reducing energy consumption 25 percent by 2020. Mass General reached that goal in just five years and has now achieved a 36 percent reduction.

Other efforts have ranged from major investments in cogeneration, installation of a 40-kW solar array on the roof of the Charlestown Navy Yard parking garage and purchasing energy produced by a wind farm in New Hampshire. MGH is a clear leader in sustainability.

Business

RUST-OLEUM, Attleboro

A new industrial participant in composting indicates that more unconventional sources of composting are out there. Since 1956, Rust-Oleum in Attleboro has been one of the world's largest refiners of seediac, used to make shellac. Shellac, which comes from the secretions of an insect, is edible and does not release toxins or microplastics. Over 15 months, Rust-Oleum contributed almost a million pounds of this non-toxic waste to composting facilities. Over the last dozen years, the facility had projects aimed at the goals of the Massachusetts Toxics Use Reduction Act, under the direction of Tony Ferri, environmental health and safety manager.

Once the company had made its chemical use more efficient, Tony turned to overall resource conservation. Among unavoidable wastes is "Red Mud" a residual consisting of portions of seedlac. Composters were skeptical of this unfamiliar material, so a two-year testing program was put in place. The success of this project suggests atypical generators of organic wastes should be sought out and guidance is needed for establishing acceptability. Ruse-Oleum's hope is that its example with Red Mud paves the way for other companies that can reduce waste to landfills as well as costs, while promoting environmental stewardship in their communities.

Ira Leighton "In Service to States" Annual Award

Every year, one individual in New England is selected to receive the Ira Leighton "In Service to States" Environmental Merit Award. It is a tribute to our long-time colleague and friend, Ira Leighton, who passed away in 2013, after serving 41 years at the U.S. EPA. Ira's dedication and passion for protecting the environment was evident to all who knew him. He was a constant presence in New England, a force who took ideas and made them actionable tasks that resulted in measurable improvements. Today, the 2022 award was presented to Melanie Loyzim of Maine.

Melanie Loyzim

Maine Department of Environmental Protection

Melanie Loyzim, Commissioner of the Maine Department of Environmental Protection, has been a leader over the past two decades in promoting environmental protection and maintaining a viable economy.

For more information on EPA's Environmental Merit Awards, including a video of today's award ceremony, visit: EPA New England Environmental Merit Awards