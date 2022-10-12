EPA Awards Three Environmental Merit Awards to New Hampshire Recipients

BOSTON (Oct. 12, 2022) – Today, the U.S. EPA recognized two individuals and one organization in New Hampshire at the virtual 2022 Environmental Merit Awards ceremony. The awardees were among 20 recipients across New England honored for contributing to improving New England's environment.

New England's annual Environmental Merit Awards are given to community leaders, scientists, government officials, business leaders, schools, and students who represent different approaches, but a common commitment to environmental protection.

"EPA is proud to recognize and congratulate New Hampshire awardees', for their great accomplishments and their continued efforts towards combatting climate change, bringing cleaner air and water to neighborhoods, and ensuring our underserved communities' voices are being heard," said EPA New England Regional Administrator David W. Cash. "Their ingenuity and commitment truly make a difference in our New England communities."

The Environmental Merit Awards, which are given to people who have already taken action, are awarded in the categories of individual; business (including professional organizations); local, state or federal government; and environmental, community, academia or nonprofit organization. Also, each year EPA presents lifetime achievement awards for individuals. The 2022 Environmental Merit Award Winners from New Hampshire listed by category are:

Lifetime Achievement

Paul Susca

New Hampshire Department of Environmental Services, Concord

Paul Susca, who retired in August from the New Hampshire Department of Environmental Services, had a three-decade career in state service that left an indelible mark on state efforts to protect drinking water resources. As an administrator in the state Drinking Water and Groundwater Bureau, Paul oversaw the Source Water Protection Program, the Environmental Lab Accreditation Program, state private well initiatives, an education program focused on people's relationships with water as well as compliance & enforcement activities.

Paul's approach to working with other partners has helped "move the needle" when it comes to protecting drinking water. For example, Paul was a founding architect of the Salmon Falls Collaborative, an interstate partnership nationally recognized in 2012 by the Clean Water America Alliance. This collaborative includes EPA, DES, the Maine Drinking Water Program, the University of New Hampshire, watershed communities and land trusts, all of which combined resources to protect the Salmon Falls River watershed.

Paul has also been a leader in New Hampshire's effort to conserve water supply lands. In 2017 he began an effort with New Hampshire's Drinking Water and Groundwater Trust Fund Commission to create the Source Water Protection Land Grant Program. His involvement was instrumental to commission decisions to allocate over $5.5 million to conserve more than 11,500 acres of critical water supply lands.

Over his career, Paul has led a series of public health-related initiatives, including adoption of a lower arsenic standard. In 2018, the legislature asked DES to determine the economic costs and health benefits of a more stringent standard. Paul solicited expert opinions from EPA and DES health-risk assessors and contracted health economists to monetize the costs. The findings were pivotal to policymakers' cutting the arsenic standard in half. An effort to reduce state standards below federal standards had never been done before in New Hampshire and Paul's work was central to his receiving DES Employee of the Year award in 2019.

Lifetime Achievement

Dr. Jeffrey Underhill

New Hampshire Department of Environmental Services, Concord

Dr. Jeffrey Underhill, chief air quality scientist for 25 years at the New Hampshire Department of Environmental Services, retired in July having gained an understanding of regional air quality and transported air pollution that allowed him to develop strategic approaches to reducing emissions and improving air quality in New Hampshire and beyond. Jeff's doctorate in atmospheric chemistry, masters in atmospheric physics and analytical chemistry and bachelor's in computer science, helped him gain this understanding of air quality.

Jeff provided major scientific support to early efforts of the Ozone Transport Assessment Group, formed by states in the Northeast in 1995 to reduce the transport of ozone from major source emissions into and across the eastern United States.

As chair for the last 15 years of the Ozone Transport Commission Modeling Committee, Jeff has been lead scientist on modeling studies of ozone pollution across the region. These studies influenced EPA to adopt innovative cross-state approaches to reducing transported pollution.

Jeff provided direction for efforts to modernize the state's air monitoring program and helped interpret air quality data and the potential for poor air quality events resulting in public alerts. He is routinely sought by media to explain these alerts.

Jeff has led numerous local air pollution investigations including: studies of particulate matter associated with scrap metal storage and railroad idling; studies of wintertime wood smoke in NH valleys, and studies related to the impacts of sulfur dioxide on communities associated with power plant emissions. Reports on the state's air quality have improved understanding of pollution impacts and health costs. His efforts contributed to New Hampshire's approach to controlling in-state source emissions required to achieve the federal ozone standard, as well as working with the Mid-Atlantic Northeast Visibility Union in addressing the federal Regional Haze standard for reducing suspended particulate matter to restore visibility in the White Mountain National Forest.

Business

Monadnock Paper Mills, Bennington

Monadnock Paper Mills, a longtime user of EPA's self-reporting environmental impact tools, believes this federal tool allowed them to track activities and set reduction goals. The company shares its progress and educates other organizations about the value of these programs, as it did in its recently published 2020 Corporate Social Responsibility Report.

The company is most proud of its increased use of recycled materials, replacing plastic with renewable, fiber-based alternatives. In the past two years the company has commercialized many new products made with 100% post-consumer waste recycled and alternative reclaimed fibers. Over the past three years, it has sold more than 16 million pounds of paper that replace PVC, styrene and vinyl in a broad range of products and markets.

All of the company's products are manufactured carbon neutral and it uses 100% Green-e certified renewable wind-powered electricity. The company is a member of the New Hampshire Businesses for Social Responsibility and the Sustainable Green Printing Partnership. Most recently, this year it received the Environment Award from the Association of International Metallizers, Coaters and Laminators for its latest product innovation: a high-performance, 100% post-consumer waste recycled fiber paper used for retail gift, loyalty, and membership cards.

Ira Leighton "In Service to States" Annual Award

Every year, one individual in New England is selected to receive the Ira Leighton "In Service to States" Environmental Merit Award. It is a tribute to our long-time colleague and friend, Ira Leighton, who passed away in 2013, after serving 41 years at the U.S. EPA. Ira's dedication and passion for protecting the environment was evident to all who knew him. He was a constant presence in New England, a force who took ideas and made them actionable tasks that resulted in measurable improvements. Today, the 2022 award was presented to Melanie Loyzim of Maine.

Melanie Loyzim

Maine Department of Environmental Protection

Melanie Loyzim, Commissioner of the Maine Department of Environmental Protection, has been a leader over the past two decades in promoting environmental protection and maintaining a viable economy.

