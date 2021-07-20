EPA Begins Contaminated Soil Cleanup at Former Scrapyard in Hancock, Michigan

July 20, 2021

Contact Information 312-965-8901 Rachel Bassler ( linduska.rachel@epa.gov

CHICAGO (July 20, 2021) – U.S. Environmental Protection Agency began a contaminated soil cleanup at the Julio Properties site, 20675 Royce Road, Hancock, Michigan. EPA anticipates the cleanup will be completed by the end of summer.

The closed scrapyard crosses the rails-to-trails Lake Linden Route used by bikers, joggers and track teams. EPA will remove soil contaminated with mercury, lead, manganese, polychlorinated biphenyls, or PCBs, and asbestos within 100 feet of the trail and surface water.

The Lake Linden Route will not be closed; however, trail users should be on the lookout for flaggers who will need to stop traffic when heavy equipment crosses the trail.

To learn more, visit: https://response.epa.gov/Julio.

