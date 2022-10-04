EPA begins demolition and cleanup of Davison Road site in Flint, Michigan

October 4, 2022

Contact Information 312-886-1443 Mary Pressley ( pressley.mary@epa.gov

CHICAGO (October 4, 2022) – Today, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency will begin demolition of a former corner store at 1815 Davison Rd. in Flint, Michigan. EPA anticipates the cleanup, including the removal of asbestos-contaminated debris, will be completed by the end of November.



Following a November 2020 fire that damaged the building, its current owner, the Genesee County Land Bank Authority, requested EPA’s assistance.

EPA will demolish the structure ruins and remove asbestos-containing material at the property. The cleanup involves:

Transport and disposal of the asbestos-contaminated waste at an approved facility;

Following a safety plan, including air monitoring to protect the health of workers and the public.

The construction will not cause road closures, but EPA does expect increased traffic for about two weeks as the asbestos is removed. After EPA’s cleanup is completed, the Land Bank will be able to safely evaluate the property for potential redevelopment.

