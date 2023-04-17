EPA begins groundwater contamination investigation at Spring Well Field Superfund site in Spring Park, Minnesota Park Municipal

The agency will host an open house on Thursday, May 4

April 17, 2023

Contact Information 312-886-1443 Mary Pressley ( pressley.mary@epa.gov

Next week, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency will begin an investigation to determine the scope of groundwater contamination at the Spring Park Municipal Well Field Superfund site in Spring Park, Minnesota.

Volatile organic compounds, or VOCs, were first detected in Spring Park municipal water drinking water in 2004 and have since been regularly detected. The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency installed a water treatment system to reduce VOCs in drinking water in 2017. VOCs above EPA maximum contaminant levels have not been detected in delivered drinking water since the system was installed.

The Spring Park Municipal Well Field site was added to EPA’s Superfund National Priorities List in May 2018. The groundwater contamination investigation is the first part of a remedial investigation. EPA will sample up to 14 groundwater locations surrounding the well field, with an additional 14 locations if necessary. EPA will install up to 10 permanent monitoring wells based on the initial findings.

Once the investigation is complete, EPA will conduct a feasibility study to develop, screen and evaluate alternatives to address the groundwater contamination. A remedial investigation/feasibility study typically takes a few to several years to complete. EPA will then develop a proposed cleanup plan for the site. Proposed cleanup alternatives will be made available for public input before the final proposed remedies are approved and implemented.

EPA will host an open house on Thursday, May 4. During the open house, EPA staff will be available to answer questions from community members.

When: Thursday, May 4

Time: 4 – 6:30 p.m.

Where: Spring Park City Hall

4349 Warren Avenue

Spring Park, MN

For more information, please visit the Spring Park Municipal Well Field Superfund website.