EPA Begins Hazardous-Waste Cleanup at Former Auto Shop in Edenville, Michigan

January 25, 2023

Contact Information 312-353-0967 Allison Lippert ( lippert.allison@epa.gov

CHICAGO (Jan. 25, 2023) — Today, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency announced a hazardous-waste cleanup at the Vincent’s Marathon site, 6674 M-30, Edenville, Michigan. At the state of Michigan’s request, EPA will remove 55-gallon drums and small containers of hazardous waste including benzene, perchloroethylene, and chlordane from the former gas station and auto repair shop. EPA anticipates that the cleanup will be completed by mid-spring.

Safety measures are in place to ensure that surrounding buildings and neighborhoods aren’t affected by the work. Residents may see workers wearing protective suits and gear. There will be some noise from the use of equipment, but work will be limited to Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

The 0.64-acre site is in a residential area and includes a building that had been used as an auto service station. The building also contained a restaurant and garage. Historical operations included cleaning car parts, drum and container storage, and fuel services. After the property was flooded during the Edenville Dam failure in March 2020, the property closed and never reopened.

For more information on the Vincent’s Marathon site, please visit EPA’s website.