EPA Begins Oversight of Cleanup at Amphenol/Franklin Power Products Site in Franklin, Indiana

EPA to Hold Open House August 7

July 26, 2024

Contact Information 312-886-1443 Macy Pressley ( Pressley.macy@epa.gov

On July 15, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency began oversight of barrier installation to reduce contamination concentrations in groundwater at the Franklin Power Products/Amphenol site in Franklin, Indiana. EPA will hold an open house on Wednesday, August 7, to answer residents’ questions about the cleanup and construction work at the site, anticipated to take 1-2 months.

To break down the remaining contamination at the site, crews are installing “permeable reactive barriers” along Forsythe Street and Hamilton Avenue. These barriers will treat affected soil and groundwater. Long-term monitoring of groundwater will continue after construction is completed to track the performance of the barriers. Residents may see increased truck traffic and heavy equipment around the site during this time.

The open house will be an opportunity for residents with questions to meet Agency staff and learn about site work. Please note this event does not have a virtual component.

When: Wednesday, August 7, 5:30 to 7 p.m.

Where: Johnson County Public Library, Franklin Branch Historical Room

401 State St.

Franklin, Indiana

For information and updates, please visit the EPA’s Amphenol website.