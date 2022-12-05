EPA begins oversight of General Mills/Henkel Corp. Superfund site in Minneapolis; will host Superfund training and open house on Wednesday, December 14

EPA continues to develop cleanup plan at adjacent Southeast Hennepin Area Groundwater and Vapor Intrusion Superfund site

December 5, 2022

CHICAGO (December 5, 2022) – Today, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency announced the agency will assume investigation responsibilities for the General Mills/Henkel Corp. Superfund site in Minneapolis, Minnesota. To update community members, the agency will host “Superfund 101” training and an open house on Wednesday, December 14.

Since 1984, the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency has provided oversight for the General Mills/Henkel Corp. Superfund site. In October 2022, MPCA formally requested the transfer of oversight responsibilities to EPA. This transfer was requested due to:

the proximity of this site to the Southeast Hennepin Area Groundwater and Vapor Superfund site, which EPA manages.

the possibility that the contaminant plumes of both sites currently overlap or may in the future.

the primary contaminant of concern at both Superfund sites is trichloroethylene, or TCE.

one agency managing both sites is more efficient, straightforward, and cost-effective.

Moving forward, EPA will oversee site cleanup and future maintenance. The Agency will continue to partner with MPCA and local partners to provide technical support and community and stakeholder engagement.

Adjacent to the General Mills site is the Southeast Hennepin Area Groundwater and Vapor Superfund site. In March 2022, EPA added the site to the National Priorities List, or NPL. Since then, the Agency has begun its search for potentially responsible parties and is developing a workplan to sample soil, groundwater (water underground) and indoor and outdoor air to understand site contamination.

EPA is hosting a Superfund 101 training followed by an open house for residents to learn about the federal Superfund process and ask questions.

When: Wednesday, December 14

Time: Superfund training: 4:30 – 6:30 p.m.

Open house: 6:30 – 8:30 p.m.

Where: Van Cleve Recreation Center Gym

901 15th Ave. S.E.

Minneapolis

Local COVID-19 protocols will be followed during the event, which are subject to change without notice. This location has parking on-site and is wheelchair accessible. If you require specific accommodations or have questions about this event, please contact EPA community involvement coordinator Kirstin Safakas at 312-919-4621 or safakas.kirstin@epa.gov.

