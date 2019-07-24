News Releases from Region 05

EPA begins public comment period on completion of cleanup at Peoples Gas North Shore Ave. Station in Chicago

Contact Information: Rachel Bassler (bassler.rachel@epa.gov ) 312-886-7159

For Immediate Release: No. 19-OPA048

CHICAGO (July 24, 2019) – U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has begun a 30-day public comment period on its proposal to take no further action to clean up a 1.4-acre area of the North Shore Channel of the Chicago River, part of the Peoples Gas North Shore Ave. Station Former Manufactured Gas Plant (MGP) site at 6659 N. Kedzie Ave. in Chicago. EPA’s investigation found that that the contamination in channel sediments is from urban runoff -- not from the former plant.

In October 2017, EPA and Illinois EPA agreed that upland parcels at the site did not require further cleanup or federal Superfund action.

EPA will accept comments on the proposal until Aug. 19, 2019. The public may submit comments three ways:

Email: leon.heriberto@epa.gov



Mail: Heriberto León, EPA Region 5 (Mail Code SE-6J), 77 W. Jackson Blvd., Chicago, IL 60604



Online: https://www.epa.gov/publicnotices/forms/peoples-gas-north-shore-avenue-station-former-manufactured-gas-plant-mgp-public

To request a public meeting, contact Heriberto León by July 29, 2019.

For more information about the site, visit: http://www.epa.gov/superfund/peoples-gas-northshore.





