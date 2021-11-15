EPA begins public comment period on proposed additional cleanup for Adam’s Plating Superfund site in Lansing, Michigan

November 15, 2021

Contact Information 312-353-5069 Joshua Singer ( singer.joshua@epa.gov

CHICAGO (November 15, 2021) – U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is holding a 30-day public comment period on a proposed plan to address contamination at the Adam’s Plating Superfund site in Lansing, Michigan. EPA will accept comments from Nov. 15 to Dec. 15 and is holding a virtual public meeting about the proposed plan on Nov. 30.

EPA, working with the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy (EGLE), has proposed an interim cleanup plan for the Adam’s Plating Superfund site at 521 N. Rosemary St. to address potential exposure to contamination from vapors released from volatile organic compounds (VOCs) that are trapped in the groundwater and soil beneath the site. EPA is proposing to install pipes into the basement floor of a residential property next to the Adam’s Plating site, which will be vented out through the outside of the building. These pipes would passively carry the contaminated vapors from underneath the building to the outside. EPA is also proposing to put in place property restrictions that would require the incorporation of vapor mitigation equipment into the construction of any new structures. As this is an interim action, EPA will continue its evaluation of contaminated groundwater at the site.

The Adam’s Plating Superfund site was previously used by a dry cleaning business to store fluid in an underground storage tank, which was removed in the 1950s. In 1964, electroplating operations began at the site, which used metals such as chrome, nickel and copper. In 1994, EPA completed construction activities at the site to remove contaminated soil, install barriers to prevent recontamination of the clean replacement dirt, and treat and contain contaminated groundwater.

The Adam’s Plating electroplating business continued to operate at the location until a fire destroyed the building in December 2010. The fire caused the release of chemicals that had been stored at the facility, and EPA returned to the site to perform an emergency cleanup. As part of EPA’s investigation into the extent of contamination caused by the fire, EPA found contaminated vapors in the sump at a residence next to the site and in the soil both on the residential property and on the Adam’s Plating property. EPA has been working with local and state agencies to make sure the community’s health is protected from environmental contamination at the site. While the full site investigation is still ongoing, EPA is proposing interim measures in the cleanup plan to protect people from contaminated vapors from the site.

EPA will review and respond to comments before finalizing the cleanup plan. EPA will accept comments on the proposed cleanup plan from Nov. 15 to Dec. 15. There are several ways to offer comments:

Fill out and mail the comment form to Ruth Muhtsun at 77 W. Jackson Blvd., Chicago, IL 60604.

Attend the virtual public meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 30, from 6 to 8 p.m. and submit an oral statement. A link to the virtual meeting will be posted on www.epa.gov/superfund/adams-plating .

Send comment via email to muhtsun.ruth@epa.gov .

For more information: http://www.epa.gov/superfund/adams-plating.