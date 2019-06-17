News Releases from Region 05

EPA begins public comment period on proposed plan to clean up residential areas at the St. Regis Superfund site on Leech Lake Reservation, Minnesota

EPA will hold a public meeting July 30, to present the plan and take public comments

Contact Information: Joshua Singer (singer.joshua@epa.gov) 312-353-5069

CASS LAKE, MINN. (June 17, 2019) – Today, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), in consultation with the Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe and the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency, will begin a 60-day public comment period on a proposed residential cleanup plan for the St. Regis Paper Co. Superfund site in Cass Lake, Minnesota.



The former wood-treatment facility operated from 1950s-1980s using creosote and pentachlorophenol that contaminated the soil and groundwater. In 1984, EPA placed the site on the National Priorities List, a list of the nation’s most contaminated sites. EPA will review and respond to comments before finalizing a cleanup plan.

The proposed cleanup plan involves: