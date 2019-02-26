News Releases from Region 05

EPA Begins Public Comment Period on Proposed Settlement for the Panelyte Property in Kalamazoo

Contact Information: Rachel Bassler (bassler.rachel@epa.gov) 312-886-7159

For Immediate Release: No. 19-OPA007

CHICAGO (Feb. 26, 2019) – U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is accepting public comments on its proposed settlement with the city of Kalamazoo and the Kalamazoo Brownfields Redevelopment Authority regarding the Panelyte Property, 2403 S. Burdick. The property is adjacent to the Allied Paper Landfill portion of the Allied Paper/Portage Creek/Kalamazoo River Superfund site.

Portions of the Panelyte Property are contaminated by waste from Allied Paper Landfill. This settlement will ensure that the city conducts short-term and long-term response actions at both the Panelyte Property and Allied Paper Landfill, including periodic reviews, implementing institutional controls, assistance with community relations activities, property clearance and traffic management.

EPA will accept written comments on the proposal until Thurs., March 28. To view the settlement agreement, visit: www.epa.gov/superfund/allied-paper-kalamazoo. To submit comments:

Send written comments postmarked no later than Thurs., March 28 to Diane Russell, U.S. EPA Region 5, Superfund Division, 1300 Bluff St., Suite 140, Flint, MI 48504, or email russell.diane@epa.gov.

