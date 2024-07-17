EPA Begins Public Comment Period for Updated Cleanup Plan at the Wisconsin Public Service Corp. Site in Marinette

July 17, 2024

Contact Information 312-886-6703 Danielle Kaufman ( kaufman.danielle@epa.gov

CHICAGO (July 17, 2024) – Today, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency announced the start to the public comment period for the updated proposed cleanup plan to address elevated concentrations of polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons, or PAHs, in the soil and groundwater at the Wisconsin Public Service Corp. Marinette Former Manufactured Gas Plant Superfund site, also referred to as WPSC Marinette MGP site in Marinette, Wisconsin.

In 2017, EPA issued a proposed plan to excavate waste at the site. However, the waste was deeper and closer to the City of Marinette’s wastewater treatment plant than initially surveyed. EPA determined that the original cleanup plan was unsafe and needed to be changed. Today’s public comment period will cover the updated cleanup plan.

The public comment period is July 17 to August 16. To comment online, visit EPA's website or email comments to EPA community involvement coordinator Karen Chen at chen.karen01@epa.gov. The EPA will select a final cleanup plan after reviewing all comments.

The EPA and its state partners will also hold an open house and public meeting on Wednesday, July 24, at the Stephenson Public Library in Marinette. The open house is from 4:30-5:30 p.m. and the public meeting is from 5:30-7:30 p.m. During the open house, community members will have the opportunity to speak one-on-one with the EPA and view information about the proposed plan. The public meeting will include a formal presentation and time for questions and formal comments.

Background

Elevated concentrations of polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons, or PAHs, associated with historical manufactured gas plant processes were found in various areas on the site. In 1989, during expansion of the treatment plant, more than 9,700 tons of contaminated soil were removed. In 2012 and 2013, EPA conducted further non-time critical cleanup activities in portions of the site in and along the Menominee River, removing soil and nearly 15,000 tons of river sediment. As a result of this cleanup, current sediment conditions are not considered to pose a risk to human health or the environment.

The WPSC Marinette MGP site is being cleaned up using the “Superfund alternative” approach. The SA approach uses the same process and standards for investigation and cleanup as sites on the National Priorities List. The Superfund alternative approach is an alternative to listing a site on the NPL; it is not an alternative to Superfund or the Superfund process. The difference is that the potentially responsible parties responsible for polluting the Marinette site have agreed to cooperate with EPA without the site being added to the NPL.

For more information about the Marinette site, visit EPA’s website.