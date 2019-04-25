News Releases from Region 05

EPA Begins Soil Sampling in Glendale, Wisconsin

GLENDALE (April 25, 2019) - Today, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) began soil sampling at city and county rights-of-way, ballfields and the local Parkway Elementary School in Glendale, Wisconsin. EPA’s sampling is underway following the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources’ (WDNR) request late last week for federal assistance. After WDNR concluded its preliminary assessment of the area, the state determined that more sampling for lead, arsenic and other heavy metals was needed.

On Friday and Saturday April 19 and 20, EPA conducted an initial soil screening at the ballfields and the school which showed no immediate threats to the community. Today is the start of EPA’s in-depth soil sampling. EPA will determine next steps when sample results are available for analysis in late May.

EPA is coordinating with WDNR, City of Glendale, the state Department of Health Services, the North Shore Health Department, and the federal Agency for Toxic Substances and Disease Registry.





