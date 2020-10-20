News Releases from Region 10

EPA begins Step 1 Household Hazardous Waste removal operations in Jackson County, Oregon

Recovery work expected to take place between 7:00 am and 7:00 pm, seven days a week

Contact Information: Mark MacIntyre (macintyre.mark@epa.gov) 206-553-7302

(Salem, OR – October 20, 2020) At the request of the State of Oregon and the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has begun the work to survey, remove and dispose of household hazardous waste (HHW) from properties in eight counties affected by the Oregon wildfires. This HHW removal is Step 1 of the overall response and is available at no cost to property owners.

Fire-affected Oregon property owners now have a dedicated phone number (541-225-5549) to ask questions about EPA’s removal of household hazardous waste at their property or provide additional details about their property that will help speed the EPA removal work. The hotline offers service in both English and Spanish.

The removal of household hazardous waste is required before the property can be cleared of ash and debris. Property owners who have not already completed a “Right of Entry” (ROE) form with their county are strongly encouraged to do so to help speed cleanup operations in their area. See: Oregon’s Wildfire Cleanup website for more information on the needed forms.

EPA cleanup crews are now assessing and removing household hazardous wastes including products like paint, cleaners, solvents, pesticides, fuel, oil, batteries, and pressurized tanks.

Once completed, EPA will post a sign indicating they’ve completed Step 1. See: Jackson County’s Wildfire Recovery website to sign your ROE for household hazardous waste removal.

EPA never asks for personal information like your immigration status, Social Security number, or bank account numbers. Property owners can visit Oregon’s Wildfire Resources for Home and Business Owners for tips on rebuilding after Steps 1 and 2 are complete.