EPA Chief Tells World to Buy "Cleaner" American Energy
03/12/2019
3/12/2019
Houston Chronicle
By Jason Osborne
March 11, 2019
EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler claimed Monday that U.S. fossil fuels were "cleaner" than those from other countries, encouraging foreign customers to buy American oil, coal and natural gas.
He said domestic environmental laws on energy production were tougher than other countries, attempting to marry increasing awareness around climate change with the Trump administration's ambitions to expand U.S. energy exports.