EPA Cites Flint Scrapyard for Alleged Clean Air Act Violation

January 31, 2023

CHICAGO (Jan. 31, 2023) — U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has issued a finding of violation to Fritz Enterprises Inc., a scrapyard in Flint, Michigan, alleging Clean Air Act violations by failing to prevent the release of ozone-depleting substances into the atmosphere.

Fritz Enterprises failed to verify that all refrigerants had been properly recovered from the appliances accepted by their scrapyard. These violations caused emissions of substances, including chlorofluorocarbons and hydrochlorofluorocarbons, which deplete the stratospheric ozone layer that protects life on earth from the sun’s harmful ultraviolet radiation. These violations also caused emissions of substitute refrigerants that contribute to global warming and climate change.

EPA has notified Fritz Enterprises of their noncompliance and met with company representatives on Jan.18 to discuss next steps.

Under the Clean Air Act, EPA has several enforcement options to address the alleged violations, including administrative or judicial civil action.

