EPA Cites Republic Steel for Lead Air Pollution in Canton, Ohio

November 4, 2021

(CHICAGO) November 4, 2021—The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has issued a notice of violation to Republic Steel for excessive lead air emissions from the company’s facility at 2633 Eighth St. N.E. in Canton, Ohio.

“EPA is committed to protecting the people of Canton from the harmful effects of lead pollution,” said EPA Region 5 Administrator Debra Shore. “EPA will work with the State of Ohio to enforce the Clean Air Act and protect the health of Canton residents, many of whom have been overburdened by pollution for far too long.”

EPA’s notice of violation is intended to bring the company into compliance with the Clean Air Act and state laws and provides the company an opportunity to confer regarding the allegations. The notice alleges that at one of Republic Steel’s units involved with the production of leaded steel, referred to as the Flexcast VTD, the company has exceeded its lead limit and failed to perform required emissions testing and certain monitoring and recordkeeping required by its permit. EPA inspected the Republic Steel facility in September and uncovered numerous concerns with lead emission controls despite steps the facility has taken pursuant to its latest settlement agreements with Ohio.

The Republic Steel facility is located in a historically overburdened community, with at least three schools within a mile. Based on data collected at nearby air monitors, the facility exceeded the national lead emissions standard between May through July. Notably, in May and July, monitors recorded monthly average lead concentrations of 0.62 µg/m3 and 0.49 µg/m3, with recordings of over 2 µg/m3 on multiple days. The National Ambient Air Quality Standard, or NAAQS, for lead and its compounds is 0.15 micrograms per cubic meter (µg/m3), averaged over a 3-month period. This enforcement action is in line with EPA’s agency-wide commitment to advance environmental justice and deliver benefits to underserved and overburdened communities.

Lead can adversely affect the nervous system, kidney function, immune system, reproductive and developmental systems and the cardiovascular system. Infants and young children are especially sensitive to lead, which may contribute to behavioral problems and learning deficits.

For more information about the Clean Air Act: https://www.epa.gov/clean-air-act-overview