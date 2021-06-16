EPA Clean Air Act Settlement Addresses Engine Emissions from Vermont Company

July 28, 2021

Contact Information (617) 918-1016 Mikayla Rumph ( rumph.mikayla@epa.gov

VERGENNES, Vt. – The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) recently reached a settlement with Green Mountain Power Corporation, a power company located in Vergennes, Vermont, for alleged violations of the Clean Air Act. Under the settlement, Green Mountain Power agreed to pay a penalty of $28,800 and come into compliance with the Clean Air Act's monitoring and reporting requirements.

EPA alleged that Green Mountain Power operated two diesel generators subject to the National Emission Standards for Hazardous Air Pollutants for Stationary Reciprocating Internal Combustion Engines (RICE NESHAP). Combustion engines emit hazardous air pollutants. These generators lacked the proper monitoring equipment and required reports and plans, which serve to show that its generators are in compliance with this rule.

The company has since taken steps to address the violations cited by EPA.

More information:

National Emission Standards for Hazardous Air Pollutants for Stationary Reciprocating Internal Combustion Engines: https://www.epa.gov/stationary-engines/national-emission-standards-hazardous-air-pollutants-reciprocating-internal-0

Report a violation: https://www.epa.gov/enforcement/report-environmental-violations