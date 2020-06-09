News Releases from Region 05

EPA Cleanup Resumes at Tremont Field Site in Cleveland

CLEVELAND (June 9, 2020) – The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) today announced that Superfund removal work has resumed at Cleveland’s Tremont Field Site (also known as Clark Fields Park) at the intersection of West 11th Street and Clark Avenue. EPA plans to regrade the last 12 acres of the 41.5-acre site, install a soil barrier and plant grass seed.

In 2013 and 2014, the city of Cleveland conducted environmental assessments at the park and found high concentrations of lead, arsenic and polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons, or PAHs, in the soil. In 2016, the city requested EPA’s assistance to clean up the site.

EPA plans on completing the cleanup this year.

For more information: www.epa.gov/oh/tremont-field-site.

