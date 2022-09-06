EPA community meeting to present update on ethylene oxide risk in Lakewood, Colorado: September 22

Agency will present information on national EtO efforts and the results of recent risk modeling in the immediate vicinity of the Terumo BCT sterilization facility

September 6, 2022

Contact Information Katherine Jenkins ( jenkins.katherine@epa.gov

Lakewood, Colo. -- The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) will host a virtual community meeting on Thursday, September 22, at 6:30 p.m. to share information about health risks from the chemical ethylene oxide, or EtO, near the Terumo BCT sterilization facility at 11308 W. Collins Ave. in Lakewood, Colo. EPA will present new information on lifetime risk levels for those who live in the immediate vicinity of the facility and hear from community members and other stakeholders about their concerns. Staff from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment will also join to share information.

Meeting Details:

Thursday, September 22, 2022; 6:30 p.m.

Virtual Zoom meeting

REGISTER HERE and learn more about the Terumo BCT facility.

EPA recently completed air quality modeling and risk assessments for sterilization facilities across the United States, including the Terumo BCT facility in Lakewood. EPA’s analysis indicates that the air near the facility does not exceed short-term health benchmarks. However, the modeling results indicate that a lifetime of exposure to EtO emissions could lead to long-term health impacts if risk levels are not reduced. EPA’s modeling information builds upon previous air quality monitoring data and a risk assessment completed for the Terumo BCT facility by the Colorado Department of Public Health and the Environment and presented at a community meeting in 2018.

The September 22 meeting is part of EPA’s ongoing efforts to reduce emissions of EtO from commercial sterilizers, including activities with state partners and facilities to evaluate concerns and take appropriate steps to reduce emissions. Specifically, EPA aims to improve public understanding of risk; help states, Tribes, communities and industry reduce risks from EtO in the near-term; and hear input as the agency continues to take steps to reduce air pollution. Later this year, EPA expects to propose an air pollution regulation to protect public health by addressing EtO emissions at commercial sterilizers.

