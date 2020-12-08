News Releases from Region 05

EPA completes hazardous waste cleanup at the Century Plating site in Cleveland

Contact Information: Rachel Bassler (linduska.rachel@epa.gov ) 312-965-8901

CLEVELAND (Dec. 8, 2020) – U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) today announced that its hazardous waste cleanup at the former Century Plating site at 18006 South Waterloo Road in Cleveland is now complete. Approximately 38,600 gallons of hazardous liquids and 5,000 pounds of hazardous/non-hazardous solids were collected and transported off-site for disposal.

“This Administration has picked up the pace of cleanups at contaminated sites across the country,” said EPA Region 5 Administrator Kurt Thiede. “Our goal is to make cities safe and free from the legacy of industrial pollution.”

Operations at the 31,000 square foot site included nickel/chrome plating, cadmium plating with cyanide, passivation, bright dip, and zinc plating. Nitric acid was also used in the plating process. EPA’s cleanup began in August and involved taking inventory and samples to characterize risk, then consolidating all hazardous substances and pollutants and shipping them to a licensed disposal facility.

To learn more, visit: https://response.epa.gov/CenturyPlatingSite.

