EPA Completes Nighttime Operations on Sanitary Sewer Lines in Lahaina on March 2nd

March 4, 2024

Contact Information 808-229-5184 EPA Public Information Officer ( R9_PIO_1@epa.gov

Lahaina, Hawaii – The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has completed nighttime operations that required road closures in order to inspect a portion of the sewer line system on March 2nd, 2024. EPA cleared and inspected sanitary sewer lines on Honoapiʻilani Hwy and Keawe Street, between Leialiʻi Parkway and Keawe Street in Lahaina. Nighttime operations also took place within the wildfire affected area along the Honoapiʻilani Hwy and up Lahainaluna Road.

During nighttime operations, EPA cleaned and inspected over 17,248 feet of sewer line. First, local contractors cleared debris such as sediment, rocks (small and large), rags and oil and grease from the lines. After clearing, a robotic camera was lowered into the lines to assess conditions. This footage is then shared with the County for review.

Daytime operations of sewer inspections will now resume. EPA has cleared and inspected 69,582 feet of sewer line during the daytime. To date, a total of 86,830 feet of sewer lines has been cleared and inspected. EPA appreciates the community’s patience with the road closures during nighttime operations.

Check out EPA’s dashboard showing the status of the sewer line inspection work: Maui Wildfires ESF-3 Response – Sewer Lines Inspection Status.

Photo 1: A CCTV camera being lowered into a manhole during EPA night operations to clear and inspect the sewer lines in Lahaina.