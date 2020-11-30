News Releases from Region 05

EPA completes soil cleanup at the American Legion Trailer Park in Roseville, Ohio

Contact Information: Rachel Bassler (linduska.rachel@epa.gov )

ROSEVILLE, Ohio (Nov. 30, 2020) – U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) today announced that its cleanup of lead contamination at the American Legion Trailer Park at 74 S. Main St. in Roseville is now complete. The agency removed about 5,000 tons of lead-contaminated soil from the site, capped remaining contaminated soil under 11 homes with at least 6 inches of concrete and provided clean fill to restore residential lots.

“This Agency moved quickly to protect the residents of the American Legion trailer park, including and especially at-risk groups like children,” said EPA Regional Administrator Kurt Thiede. “Everyone should be able to relax in their backyard without worrying about exposure to lead. That’s been a priority of this Administration, and we’re proud to have worked with our partners in the region to see this project through to completion.”

In 2018, EPA conducted soil sampling at the trailer park and notified the owners and residents that elevated levels of lead were found. The agency then took emergency actions to cover soil and children’s play areas with 6 inches of mulch to reduce exposure. EPA also covered parking areas with 3-6 inches of stone and gravel to reduce exposure until the cleanup was completed. EPA began the cleanup in June 2019 and recently completed it.

To learn more, visit: https://response.epa.gov/RAL.

###