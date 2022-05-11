EPA conducts 1,4-dioxane groundwater investigation at Industrial Excess Landfill in Uniontown, Ohio

May 11, 2022

CHICAGO (May 11, 2022) – U.S. Environmental Protection Agency is currently overseeing a groundwater investigation for 1,4-dioxane west of the Industrial Excess Landfill Superfund site in Uniontown, Ohio. The potentially responsible parties are conducting the investigation due to the presence of dioxane confirmed in samples collected in January from numerous monitoring wells. Sampling of private wells near the site is included in the ongoing groundwater investigation.

Preliminary data from private well samples collected in April show unacceptable levels of 1,4-dioxane at several properties. Based on the data, EPA directed the PRPs to immediately provide bottled water to the impacted residents and initiate hookups to the municipal water supply.

Dioxane is an “emerging contaminant” that may cause adverse health effects. Emerging contaminants often eluded early detection in the past because the analytical instruments and scientific methods available were not sensitive enough to detect them. Until recently, it was not possible to confidently detect or measure dioxane in groundwater, and there are no published federal cleanup standards for it.

Dioxane is a widely used, synthetic industrial chemical present in paint strippers, dyes, greases, antifreeze, and in some consumer products like deodorants, shampoos and cosmetics. It was heavily used as a solvent stabilizer in manufacturing. In recent years, dioxane has been commonly found at Superfund sites contaminated with chlorinated solvents and at septic or hospital waste disposal sites.

The PRPs completed the construction of the final phase of cleanup of the 30-acre landfill site in 2004. As part of the cleanup, approximately 100 residential properties were connected to the municipal water supply in the early 1990s, the landfill was capped with enhanced vegetation, fencing was installed and deed restrictions were established. EPA also requires the PRPs to continue long-term monitoring of landfill gas and the natural attenuation of contaminants in groundwater.

Until closing in 1980, IEL received industrial waste, primarily from the rubber industries in Akron. It also accepted waste from hospitals, septic tank cleaning firms and local households. In 1986, EPA added IEL to the Superfund National Priorities List for cleanup.

