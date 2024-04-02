EPA, Congresswoman Summer Lee Kick Off Earth Month with Pittsburgh ‘EcoStewards’

April 2, 2024

(PITTSBURGH) April 2, 2024 – Today, EPA Regional Administrator Adam Ortiz and Congresswoman Summer Lee (PA-12) visited the Environmental Charter School (ECS) Intermediate School to kick off Earth Month with staff and students. As part of the school visit, Ortiz and Lee met with ‘EcoStewards’- 4th and 5th grade environmental leaders - to discuss litter, invasive species, and watershed protection. The group also potted native species that will soon be planted in Frick Park.

Following the discussion and planting, the school’s Green Team presented their zero waste presentation to Ortiz and Lee, highlighting why every small action makes a difference.

“The environmental literacy of these young students is truly remarkable,” reflected EPA Mid-Atlantic Regional Administrator Adam Ortiz. “To have such a deep understanding of complicated issues such as stormwater at such a young age is a testament to the value environmental education programs have, not only on the students, but the surrounding communities as well.”

"It was an immense privilege to join EPA Mid-Atlantic Regional Administrator for presentations from 'EcoSteward' 4th and 5th graders at one of our schools" said Rep. Summer Lee (PA-12). "The depth of knowledge and passion of our youngest Pennsylvanians to protect our environment and ensure clean air and water for all continue to inspire me--and have renewed my efforts to continue fighting for environmental justice, climate action, and the education of our children on these critical issues.”

"We are grateful that EPA Mid-Atlantic Regional Administrator Adam Ortiz and Congresswoman Lee kicked off our Earth Month celebrations with us,” said Environmental Charter School Superintendent Dr. Amanda Cribbs, EdD. “ECS focuses on real-world education, and this was the perfect opportunity for students to see how what they learn today can translate to an environmentally friendly and sustainable career in the future."

Originally celebrated on April 22, 1970, Earth Day is now often recognized during the entire month of April as a way to raise awareness about environmental issues we’re facing across the globe. To learn more about the history of the celebration and ideas on how to make every day Earth Day, visit: https://www.epa.gov/earthday