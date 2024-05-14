EPA, Congresswoman Wexton host event recognizing progress in accelerated cleanup, new waterline at Hidden Lane

May 14, 2024

Today, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Mid-Atlantic Regional Administrator and U.S. Rep. Jennifer Wexton (VA-10) celebrated the significant progress made in addressing contamination and restoring safe drinking water at the Hidden Lane Landfill Superfund site in Sterling, Virginia.

EPA Mid-Atlantic Regional Administrator Adam Ortiz with Congresswoman Jennifer Wexton and Loudoun County Supervisor Juli Briskman.

Thanks to more than $22 million made available through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, the event marked the EPA’s aggressive remediation efforts in removing the TCE source area and preparing for installing a new waterline that will provide more than 110 homes with safe drinking water.

"The EPA is committed to safeguarding our environment and communities," said EPA Mid-Atlantic Regional Administrator Adam Ortiz. "Thanks to resources provided by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, the EPA and its partners have accelerated cleanup efforts at the Hidden Lane Landfill Superfund site to remove contaminants and provide safe drinking water. This incredible progress demonstrates the EPA's promise to remove contamination, revitalize communities and local economies, and deliver on our mission to protect public health and the environment."

Loudoun County Supervisor Juli Briskman, community members and representatives from federal, state and local partners also joined the two officials.

“I’m proud that thanks to our Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, we’re taking long-awaited action to clean up the Hidden Lane Superfund site in Sterling," said U.S. Rep. Jennifer Wexton (VA-10). This will make our community healthier and safer. I applaud the efforts currently underway here by the EPA and state and local agencies to remove toxic substances from the soil and groundwater, including the dangerous chemical TCE which has been tied to Parkinson’s Disease. I look forward to continuing to support this cleanup in any way that I can."

The historic BIL funding invested $3.5 billion in Superfund cleanups across the country, dramatically empowering the EPA to address legacy pollution and protect public health and surrounding communities. The final wave of funding was announced in February.

Altogether, the Hidden Lane Landfill Superfund site received:

Approximately $5 million for TCE source area cleanup

Approximately $17 million for the installation of a new public waterline

Excavation at the site started Feb. 20 and is set to finish later this year. Construction on the waterline is also expected to begin later this year.

The Hidden Lane Landfill Superfund site, located between the Broad Run Farms and CountrySide communities, was added to the National Priorities List in 2008.

Community members can email r3-hidden.lane@epa.gov with questions or concerns about the cleanup process.

Visit the Hidden Lane Landfill Superfund site profile page for more information.