EPA Continues to Oversee the Groundwater Investigation at the Industrial Excess Landfill Superfund Site in Uniontown, Ohio

June 22, 2023

Contact Information 312-965-8901 Rachel Bassler ( linduska.rachel@epa.gov

CHICAGO (June 22, 2023) – This week, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency began oversight of the potentially responsible party’s additional groundwater investigations in Uniontown and Green, Ohio, west of the Industrial Excess Landfill Superfund site at 12646 Cleveland Ave., Uniontown.

Previous sampling around the site found dioxane in private residential wells, which led EPA to connect several residences to municipal water. The continued groundwater investigation will help determine the size of the dioxane plume and if additional municipal water hookups will be necessary.

From June through September, EPA plans to oversee investigations that will take place Monday through Sunday between 7 a.m. – 6 p.m., weather permitting. Crews will use large drilling equipment at sampling locations, with most of the work in public rights-of-way. Street access may be temporarily controlled in these areas. EPA anticipates each drilling location will take one week to complete. Work may be seen along East Turkeyfoot Lake Road, Ontario Road, Superior Drive, Spade Road, Fen Way Court, Millview Avenue, Crestview Circle, Kreighbaum Road NW, and Cleveland Avenue NW. Field work is expected to start west/northwest and move in a southeasterly direction towards the Industrial Excess Landfill Superfund site. Crews will do their best to minimize disturbances in the area as much as possible. Sampling locations can be found on the EPA website.

If you are a Uniontown or Green resident that has received an EPA factsheet or postcard in the mail and have a private well on your property that has not been sampled, please contact EPA to discuss well use and the need for potential sampling:



Aaron Green, remedial project manager, 312-353-4633, green.aaron.m@epa.gov , or



Ruth Muhtsun, community involvement coordinator, 312-886-6595; muhtsun.ruth@epa.gov

EPA listed the Industrial Excess Landfill site on its National Priorities List in June 1986 to address soil and groundwater contamination as a result of a former gravel mine being used as an industrial and municipal landfill between 1966 and 1980. Most of the cleanup was completed by 2004. Groundwater and landfill gas continues to be monitored both on and off site. In 2021, sampling confirmed dioxane (an emerging contaminant) in groundwater west of the site. This prompted further investigations and the municipal water connection of several residences. EPA conducted a five-year review in 2021 and will be issuing an addendum to the report in 2024 further detailing investigation findings.



For more information, please visit our website.

###