EPA deletes portion of Eagle Mine Superfund site from the National Priorities List

Deletion reflects continued cleanup progress at site

September 14, 2021

Contact Information 720-237-8119 Richard Mylott ( mylott.richard@epa.gov

Minturn, Colo. (September 14, 2021) - Today, The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency announced the deletion of a portion of the Eagle Mine Superfund site in Minturn, Colorado, from the National Priorities List (NPL). The deleted part of the site consists of the abandoned mining Town of Gilman Operable Unit 2 (OU2) which covers approximately 50 acres and includes an estimated ninety buildings within its boundaries.

“The deletion of Operable Unit 2 at the Eagle Mine Superfund site reflects the significant progress that has been made to secure the site and protect human health and the environment,” said Betsy Smidinger, Director of EPA Region 8’s Superfund and Emergency Management Division.

The remedy for Operable Unit 2 includes institutional controls, which are mechanisms to protect engineered remedy components and restrict land use, groundwater use, and access to the area, including signage to deter trespassing. All response activities at OU2 of the Eagle Mine Superfund site are complete and poses no unacceptable risk to human health or the environment under the current land use. Therefore, EPA and the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) have determined that no further cleanup response is necessary at OU2 of the site.

EPA and CDPHE will continue to monitor, evaluate and ensure protectiveness through operation and maintenance activities, including annual inspections and Five-Year Reviews at OU2.

The EPA published a public notice for 30 days prior to making today’s partial deletion final and has responded to comments. They can be found here: https://semspub.epa.gov/work/08/100010613.pdf

For more information about the Eagle Mine Superfund site, visit: https://www.epa.gov/superfund/eagle-mine