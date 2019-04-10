News Releases from Region 08

EPA deletes portion of Libby, Montana Superfund site from National Priorities List

Deletion reflects continued cleanup progress at site

Libby, Mont. -- The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) today announced the deletion of a portion of the Libby Asbestos Superfund site in Libby, Montana from the National Priorities List (NPL). EPA and the Montana Department of Environmental Quality have determined that all required cleanup activities are complete in the Operable Unit 2 (OU2) area for deletion.

“The deletion of these properties from the Superfund list reflects the progress EPA and our partners continue to make in cleaning up and restoring properties in Libby,” said EPA Acting Regional Administrator Deb Thomas.

The Libby Asbestos Superfund site was placed on the NPL in 2002 due to high levels of Libby Amphibole asbestos in and around the communities of Libby and Troy. The site is divided into eight Operable Units. Operable Unit 2 of the site includes areas impacted by asbestos contamination released from the former Screening Plant. These areas include the former plant, the Flyway property, the Highway 37 right‐of‐way next to the former Screening Plant and Rainy Creek Road and privately-owned properties, collectively totaling 45 acres. Components of the long-term remedy included the removal and containment of contaminants and institutional controls to prevent exposure. EPA completed these cleanup actions in 2012.

EPA is deleting OU2 based on a determination that no further remediation action is needed to protect human health and the environment. The area will continue to be subject to operation and maintenance activities, including regular reviews for protectiveness. EPA will continue to address contamination concerns at remaining Operable Units of the Libby Asbestos site, which includes the former mine site.

For more information about the Libby Superfund site, visit: https://www.epa.gov/superfund/libby-asbestos