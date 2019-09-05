News Releases from Region 10

EPA, Delta Western, reach settlement over federal Clean Air Act violations at Juneau fuel terminal

EPA: New pollution control equipment required by settlement will lower emissions, reduce risks.

Juneau, Alaska – The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has settled with Delta Western, LLC for alleged federal Clean Air Act violations at the company’s bulk petroleum storage and distribution facility in Juneau, Alaska. Delta Western distributes diesel and gasoline to commercial customers in Alaska from its facility on Mt. Roberts Street.

According to Ed Kowalski, Director of EPA’s Enforcement and Compliance Assurance Division in Seattle, Washington, the scope and scale of Delta Western’s operation required them to install adequate air pollution control equipment and technology at their facility.

“When terminals handle a certain volume of petroleum, more sophisticated pollution controls must be installed to reduce emissions of hazardous pollutants and better protect people and the environment. We’re glad to hear that the required equipment to reduce harmful air emissions is either now installed or will be shortly,” said Kowalski.

After issuing an information request to the facility in April 2018, EPA alleged that Delta Western violated the Clean Air Act’s New Source Performance Standards for storage vessels and gasoline distribution terminals. EPA also alleged that the company failed to comply with the National Emission Standards for Hazardous Air Pollutants that apply to bulk gasoline distribution and dispensing facilities. Examples of volatile organic compounds related to bulk petroleum facilities include benzene, toluene and xylene.

In addition to paying a $400,000 penalty, the company also committed to install internal “floating roofs” to control emissions from three high capacity gasoline storage tanks and install additional controls to reduce emissions from gasoline delivery trucks loading at their terminal. These upgrades are scheduled to be completed by Oct. 31, 2019. Installation of these controls will significantly reduce the emissions of toxic vapors from the terminal.

Minimizing and controlling airborne emissions from bulk fuel terminals, especially those in populated areas, helps protect communities by reducing harmful vapor exposure and preventing harm to sensitive lung tissue. By installing available air pollution control technology, companies like Delta Western can fuel the American economy while helping surrounding neighborhoods or workers at nearby industrial sites breathe easier.

For more about compliance with the New Source Performance Standards, and compliance monitoring with the National Emission Standards for Hazardous Air Pollutants:

https://www.epa.gov/compliance/demonstrating-compliance-new-source-performance-standards-and-state-implementation-plans

https://www.epa.gov/compliance/national-emission-standards-hazardous-air-pollutants-compliance-monitoring