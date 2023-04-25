EPA to Discuss Soil Sampling and Lead Cleanup for Jacobsville Neighborhood Superfund Site in Evansville, Indiana

Residents can get quick lead-test results at April 27 open house

April 25, 2023

Contact Information 312-886-1443 Mary Pressley ( pressley.mary@epa.gov

On April 27, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency will hold an open house to answer residents’ questions about the lead and arsenic cleanups in yards at the Jacobsville Neighborhood Superfund site in Evansville, Indiana. EPA invites residents who have not already had their yards tested to bring soil samples in plastic bags for a quick reading of lead levels.

Health officials from the Vanderburgh County Health Department will participate in the meeting to discuss concerns about health issues related to lead and arsenic exposure. Free blood lead testing will be available for children ages 6 and under with results within minutes. Public health agencies generally recommend blood testing for children who live in homes built before 1978 or if there are elevated levels of lead in the backyard.



What: Jacobsville Neighborhood Open House

When: Thursday, April 27, 2023

Time: 5 - 7:30 p.m.

Where: Evansville Vanderburgh Public Library

Central Branch Browning Event Room B

200 S.E. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.



For more information about the site, visit EPA’s website.